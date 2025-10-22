Why Healthcare Services Group Stock Triumphed Today

Key Points

It crushed the average analyst estimate for net income in its latest quarter.

Investors were impressed even though much of that profitability came from a payroll tax credit.

10 stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group ›

Wednesday was a fine day to hold shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG). That's because the company delivered a third-quarter earnings report that featured very convincing beats on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, its share price got an injection of nearly 14%, a rise that contrasted well with the 0.5% drop of the S&P 500 index.

Healthy rises

Healthcare Services' earnings release was published well before market open that trading session, likely building up plenty of eagerness in investors to own the shares.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The company earned revenue of slightly more than $464 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of almost 9%. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) leaped more than three times higher, to almost $43 million ($0.59 per share) from $14 million in the year-ago quarter.

Thirty-six cents ($0.36) of that per-share amount, however, derived from an employee retention credit (ERC), a pandemic-era payroll tax credit for keeping workers on its books. Healthcare Services did not provide a non-GAAP (adjusted) net income figure in its earnings release.

Nevertheless, the numbers presented were above the average analyst estimates. Prognosticators following the company collectively believed it would post just over $460 million in revenue and only $0.21 per share for GAAP net income.

Demographic and other advantages

In the release, Healthcare Services benefited from an influx of new clients while at the same time retaining many of its existing customers. It also mentioned its relatively robust cash collection and the strength of its balance sheet. The U.S. population continues to age, which sets a good platform for niche healthcare companies like this one.

Should you invest $1,000 in Healthcare Services Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Healthcare Services Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Healthcare Services Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Healthcare Services Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.