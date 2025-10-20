Why HBT Financial Stock Cruised to a 4% Gain on Monday

Key Points

The holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust released its third-quarter earnings.

It notched a bottom-line beat on the consensus analyst estimate.

Bank holding company HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) published its latest set of quarterly figures Monday morning, and investors were clearly impressed by the results. They pushed up the company's stock price by a bit over 4% in the trading session, a rate that was several times the 1.1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Growth where it counts

For HBT's third quarter, the company earned $59.8 million in total revenue, which was up from the $56.4 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also saw a rise, advancing by 6% year over year to just under $20.5 million, or $0.65 per share.

On average, analysts tracking HBT's stock were modeling $0.62 per share for profitability. It wasn't clear what they were estimating for revenue.

In the earnings release, HBT pointed to its asset quality as being a key factor in its growth during the period. The company's ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was less than 0.2% for the period.

A boost in borrowing

The growth of loans also helped drive those fundamentals higher. On an annualized basis HBT's loans rose by more than 6%, which the company attributed to what it describes as "higher loan pipelines."

HBT showed discipline during the quarter, and that loan growth figure indicates it knows how to advance that crucial part of its business. The bullish investor response to its performance seems justified.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.