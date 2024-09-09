Why Hamilton Lane Stock Soared by 4% on Monday

The latest news item published by an influential financial-services company had a very positive knock-on effect on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares Monday. The stock of the under-the-radar financial-services provider leaped more than 4% higher on the day as a result, easily topping the 1.2% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Index advancement

After market hours on Friday, S&P Global's S&P Dow Jones Indices unit announced the latest set of changes to several of its stock indexes. One of these adjustments propelled Hamilton Lane into the S&P index family, which for many investors and market professionals is the leading group of market indicators.

Specifically, Hamilton Lane is to become a component stock of the S&P MidCap 400 index where it is replacing semiconductor company Wolfspeed. The former is one of six companies joining the mid-cap grouping, only one of which -- Fabrinet -- is advancing from a "lower" index in the family, specifically the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Global's index adjustments are made to better align the affected stocks' market-cap figures with their index categories. This current set of changes will take effect before market open on Monday, Sept. 23.

Don't count on a sustained bounce

The so-called "index effect" often occurs in these situations. A company that might not have otherwise been noticed by the market gets a blast of recognition and a bump in legitimacy by being on an S&P index. Since Hamilton Lane wasn't on a lower index immediately before S&P Global's move, some investors consider it a sleeper stock now worthy of attention. However, the index effect often doesn't last, so market players should be cautious with Hamilton Lane in the wake of the news.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

