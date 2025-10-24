Why Halliburton Stock Is Charging Higher This Week

Key Points

Halliburton beat analysts' Q3 2025 revenue and adjusted EPS estimates.

Several analysts hiked their price targets on Halliburton stock.

Shares of Halliburton are available at a discount to their historical valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Halliburton ›

After climbing a modest 1.4% through last week, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock has been roaring higher over the past few days. With the company reporting strong third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday and analysts boosting their price targets on Halliburton stock, investors have been eager to fuel their portfolios with shares of the company that provides services for energy companies.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Halliburton are up 22.2% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of Thursday's market session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Strong financial results is only part of what's powering the stock's rise

Beating analysts' expectations that it would post revenue of $5.4 billion, Halliburton reported $5.6 billion on the top line for Q3 2025. Similarly, the company exceeded analysts' estimates -- $0.50 -- with respect to adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Halliburton posted adjusted EPS of $0.58.

In light of the company's strong financial performance, analysts took to boosting their price targets on Halliburton stock:

RBC Capital and raised its price target to $31 from $26.

HSBC upgraded Halliburton to buy from hold and lifted its price target to $30 from $23.

Stifel raised the price target on Halliburton to $32 from $27.

Is Halliburton stock a buy after charging higher this week?

After the company's strong performance, it's unsurprising investors are interested in picking up shares of Halliburton -- though they should temper their expectation about the higher price targets. Analysts often have shorter investing horizons than the long-term investing periods The Motley Fool favors.

While Halliburton stock is soaring this week, energy investors interested in a position shouldn't feel dissuaded from buying shares. Trading at 8.4 times operating cash flow, Halliburton stocks is valued at a discount to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 9.3.

Should you invest $1,000 in Halliburton right now?

Before you buy stock in Halliburton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Halliburton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $600,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,616!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,032% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.