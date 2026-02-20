Why Is Halliburton (HAL) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Halliburton (HAL). Shares have added about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Halliburton due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Halliburton Company's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Halliburton reported reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted net income per share of 69 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects successful cost reduction initiatives. However, the bottom line marginally fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of 70 cents due to softer activity in the North American region.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s revenues of $5.7 billion increased 0.8% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

Inside Halliburton’s Regions & Segments

North American revenues edged down 0.3% year over year to $2.2 billion but beat our projection by more than $146 million. Revenues from Halliburton’s international operations increased 1.5% from the year-ago period to $3.5 billion and beat our estimate by 3%.

The Completion and Production segment earned $570 million in operating income, lower than last year’s $629 million. The figure topped our estimate of $473.2 million due to a favorable activity mix, including stronger completion tool sales in the Western Hemisphere and Europe, increased cementing activity in Europe/Africa and the resumption of well intervention work in the Middle East.

The Drilling and Evaluation unit’s profit fell to $367 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $401 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting lower fluid services in North America and reduced drilling services in the Middle East/Asia. However, the result exceeded our estimate of $359.9 million, supported by a better activity mix from wireline operations in the Eastern Hemisphere and year-end software sales.

Balance Sheet

Halliburton reported fourth-quarter capital expenditure of $337 million, well below our projection of $390.4 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had approximately $2.2 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.2 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 40.5. During 2025, HAL executed $1 billion in share repurchases, delivering a full-year return of 85% of free cash flow to its shareholders. The company generated $1.2 billion of cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, leading to a free cash flow of $875 million.

Management Remarks & Outlook

Halliburton expects continued strength in its international business, supported by a collaborative value proposition, proven technology and growth engines aligned with evolving market dynamics. In North America, management expects to maintain its Maximize Value strategy, anticipating that the region will be the first to respond as macro fundamentals improve. Overall, management remains confident in the outlook, underscoring Halliburton’s ability to deliver leading returns and capitalize on growth opportunities.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Halliburton has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Halliburton has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.