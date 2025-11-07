Why Haemonetics Stock Was on Fire Thursday

Key Points

It was something of an outlier in booking gains on a bearish day for stocks overall.

This was the result of an investor-pleasing quarterly earnings report.

Niche healthcare stock Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) was a winner among the clutch of publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings on Thursday. On the back of an estimates-beating second quarter of fiscal 2026, investors piled into its shares to push them in excess of 32% higher. That looked particularly impressive next to the bellwether S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 1.1% drop that trading session. On Friday, the rally continued, as the stock was up by over 3% that morning.

A tale of two fundamentals

Haemonetics, which concentrates on hematology products and services, booked revenue of $327 million for the quarter. Although that was 5% down year over year, it handily topped the average analyst expectation of under $312 million.

Happily, the company's net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (so, it was adjusted) veered in the other direction. It climbed more than 5% higher to slightly over $60 million, or $1.27 per share. This too bettered the pundit consensus, which was $1.11.

In its earnings release, Haemonetics quoted CEO Chris Simon as saying the results "demonstrate disciplined execution and increasingly profitable growth across our business."

Revenue guidance lifted

Compounding the twin beats, Haemonetics also adjusted its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings guidance. For the former, it now feels that the metric will see a decline of 1% to growth of 2% over the 2025 number; previously it was guiding for a drop of 2% to a rise of 1%.

Management also lifted the low end of non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, which should be $4.80 to $5.00 per share for the year. The average analyst estimate is $4.83. The former range was $4.70 to $5.00.

Haemonetics is an under-the-radar niche healthcare company that's getting some investor love with its impressive quarter. As a profitable and growing business, it's certainly worth a look for value investors.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

