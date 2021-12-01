Why Groupon Stock Popped 7% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped as much as 7% on Wednesday after the company announced its new CEO Kedar Deshpande. Investors were excited at the time of the announcement, buying up Groupon shares, but the stock has since given up a lot of these gains and is up only 1.6% as of 12:13 p.m. ET.

So what

Deshpande spent the last 10 years at Zappos, where he worked his way up to the CEO role. Groupon's board of directors likely thought this experience would be vital in helping it turn around its consumer and merchant marketplace.

Image source: Getty Images.

Since its failed initial public offering (IPO) in 2012, Groupon has pivoted from just a coupon company to building a marketplace that connects local consumers with local merchants. According to its website, it has worked with over 1 million merchants, driven $25 billion in demand for local businesses, and saved consumers $35 billion through its marketplace.

Now what

Groupon's turnaround story may sound exciting for value investors, especially when looking at the stock's price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. However, Groupon's revenue is declining rapidly, down 35% in the last 12 months, which is not a good sign for the health of this business. Maybe Deshpande can turn things around, but until that happens, it is probably smart for investors to stay away from this dying business.

10 stocks we like better than Groupon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Groupon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.