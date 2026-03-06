Why Groupon (GRPN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Groupon (GRPN) closed at $12.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 1.67% was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.54% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 10, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 114.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.17 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.11 per share and a revenue of $502.88 million, demonstrating changes of -39.74% and +2.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.91% lower. Groupon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Groupon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.83, which means Groupon is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.