Why Griffon Stock Is Down Today

What happened

On Thursday, home and building products manufacturer Griffon (NYSE: GFF) announced that it had concluded a review of "strategic alternatives" without finding a buyer. That news disappointed investors who had been hoping for a sale at a premium price, and shares of Griffon fell by as much as 17% in Thursday morning trading. As of 12:23 p.m. ET, shares were off by 9.8%.

So what

Griffon makes a range of home products including garage doors, gardening tools, and fans. In January 2022, the company's stock shot higher after Griffon said it was reviewing strategic alternatives, which is often Wall Street shorthand for a company putting itself on the auction block.

But as we always note when stocks surge based on such announcements, just considering options doesn't always lead to a deal. In this case, "the board determined the ongoing execution of the company's strategic plan is the best way to maximize value for shareholders at this time," the company said in a press release.

A lot has happened since that first announcement. Last May, Griffon publicly solicited potential investors or buyers interested in either the company as a whole or some of its units. The company's core housing market also took a turn for the worse during the last year as rising interest rates changed the cost dynamics for homebuyers and renovation projects.

Griffon also increased its share-repurchase authorization by $200 million and declared a special cash dividend of $2 per share.

Now what

It appears that an acquisition deal is no longer a near-term possibility, so investors will now have to assess Griffon on its own merits. The company has a stable balance sheet with no debt maturities until 2028. That should give it the flexibility to weather the current housing market conditions while continuing to reward shareholders.

In January, Griffon also reached an agreement with activist investment firm Voss Capital that gave Voss representation on its board. Voss holds about a 6% stake in the manufacturer. Thursday's board decision was unanimous, a sign that various constituencies have bought into the idea that the company can grow from here. Investors who were hoping for a quick buyout premium will just have to be more patient instead.

10 stocks we like better than Griffon

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Griffon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Griffon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.