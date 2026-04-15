Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Green Dot (GDOT). Shares have added about 4.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Green Dot Reports Q4 Loss

Green Dot reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss (excluding 76 cents from non-recurring items) of 8 cents per share. Revenues of $519.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and increased 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Dot’s Segmental Revenues

Business-to-Business (B2B) Services revenues increased 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $385.6 million. Money Movement Services’ revenues gained 15.7% from the year-ago quarter to $34.4 million.

The Consumer Services segment’s revenues amounted to $87.6 million, down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT’s Key Metrics

GDOT’s gross dollar volume increased 14.9% from the year-ago quarter to $40.5 million. Purchase volume fell 8.7% year over year to $4.7 billion. The company ended the quarter with $3.42 million in active accounts, down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Dot’s Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $14 million, decreasing 68% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin plummeted 700 basis points to 2.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of GDOT

Green Dot exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.42 billion compared with $1.59 billion in the year-ago quarter. GDOT had no long-term debt. It used $62.5 million of cash in operating activities.

Announcement of Acquisition

On Nov. 24, 2025, GDOT announced that it had signed agreements to be acquired by Smith Ventures LLC and CommerceOne Financial Corporation.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Green Dot has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Green Dot has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.