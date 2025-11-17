Why Grail Stock Zoomed Nearly 7% Higher on Monday

Key Points

The cancer diagnostics specialist received two price target increases from separate analysts.

One more than doubled his on the company.

10 stocks we like better than Grail ›

On a generally gloomy Monday for the stock market, specialty healthcare diagnostics company Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) was a bright light. Following two analyst price target raises, investors piled into the company's shares, driving them almost 7% higher in value.

Two big increases

Both hikes were substantial, but the prize belonged to Morgan Stanley's Tejas Savant. He more than doubled his Grail price target, lifting it to $85 per share from his preceding level of $38. Although that change was significant, Savant left his equalweight (read: hold) recommendation intact.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Separately, Canaccord Genuity pundit Kyle Mikson upped his fair value assessment on Grail to $105 per share from $85. The more bullish Mikson maintained his buy recommendation on the company.

According to reports, Mikson was particularly encouraged by what he considers to be notable progress on increasing adoption of, and reimbursement for, the company's Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The analyst also waxed optimistic about what he considers to be Grail's lead in the MCED segment.

Well-positioned in the current market

As cancer is a persistent health scourge all over the world, one of the best ways to combat it is through effective detection. With Galleri, Grail has a widely respected diagnostic product that we could easily imagine becoming even more of a go-to for healthcare professionals. I'd be more inclined to share Mikson's bullish view of the company's future, and in my mind, both price target hikes are justified.

Should you invest $1,000 in Grail right now?

Before you buy stock in Grail, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Grail wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $599,785!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Grail. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.