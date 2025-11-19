Why GRAIL Stock Could Be Biotech’s Next Big Breakout

Retail investors are understandably on edge after several sessions of market volatility. But bestselling author and Oxford Club strategist Alexander Green, in his new book The American Dream, says we’re still in one of the best times in history to build wealth—especially if you think long-term and stay grounded in time-tested principles.

According to Green, this pullback isn't as severe as it may feel. “Just last Wednesday, the Dow hit an all-time high,” he noted, explaining that recent selling pressure has more to do with valuation concerns and interest rate doubts than any fundamental breakdown.

Why the Market Pulled Back

Green attributes the dip to two core concerns. First, investors are starting to question elevated tech and AI valuations, especially with earnings season calling those expectations into focus.

Second, inflation data and slower hiring have softened hopes that the Fed will cut rates in December. With the central bank emphasizing a “data-dependent” posture, markets are less certain that relief is coming this year.

Why Selling Now Might Be the Wrong Move

Instead of trying to predict where things are heading next week, Green encourages investors to zoom out. He calls himself “a long-term optimist,” and points out that historically, the market’s trend is up and to the right.

For traders, a little caution might be warranted in the short term. But for long-term investors, these dips are often windows to buy high-quality stocks at more attractive prices.

Insider Buying Can Point the Way

One of the most reliable indicators in times like these? Insider buying. Green suggests that when officers and directors—people with access to non-public financials—are putting money into their own companies, that’s worth noting.

He recommends tracking insider trading activity to see which stocks corporate executives are buying, not just selling. While insiders aren’t always right, their actions can serve as a useful signal when markets are in flux.

A Biotech Breakout to Watch: GRAIL

One sector Green’s focused on right now is biotech, where artificial intelligence is helping accelerate drug development and reduce costs. He highlighted one company in particular: GRAIL (NASDAQ: GRAL).

Spun off from Illumina, GRAIL has developed the Gallery Test, which can detect more than 50 types of cancer from a simple blood draw. Green has even used the test himself and calls it “a good feeling” to know you’re clear on so many deadly diseases—especially ones like pancreatic cancer that often go undetected until late stages.

With FDA fast-track status and potential insurance reimbursement ahead, Green sees GRAIL’s $3 billion market cap as just a starting point.

The Biotech Risk—and Big Pharma's Appetite

Of course, biotech comes with risk. Most drugs never make it past all three phases of trials. Still, larger pharmaceutical companies like Merck (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY) are actively acquiring promising small caps to replace expiring patents.

Green pointed to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as a recent example. The company invested in a private prostate cancer drug before it even received FDA approval—underscoring just how aggressive Big Pharma is when clinical trials look promising.

Green believes biotech is especially compelling now because healthcare is recession-proof. Whether the economy is growing or shrinking, people still seek treatment. And for investors looking to weather volatility, sectors like healthcare, utilities, consumer staples, and food companies offer steady demand—and less drama than high-flying AI names.

The American Dream Is Still Possible—But Mindset Matters

Despite economic challenges, Green argues that the American Dream is far from dead. In fact, he wrote The American Dream to counter the narrative that it’s out of reach. He was shocked by polls showing that nearly 70% of Americans believe it’s no longer attainable.

The reality, he says, is that with access to low-cost investment tools, no-commission trading, and widely available information, building wealth has never been more accessible. The challenge is knowing what to do—and having the discipline to do it.

He breaks it down simply: if a 25-year-old invests $190/month in an S&P 500 index fund, they could have $1 million by age 65—tax-free in a Roth IRA.

No extreme frugality required. “You could eat out, take trips, and still build wealth,” Green says—as long as you save and keep your hands off that money as it compounds.

Creative Solutions for Today’s Housing Market

Housing may feel out of reach, but Green says it doesn’t have to be. Mortgage rates have doubled, and prices are up 50% since the pandemic—but there are still ways in.

He shares his personal story of buying two houses with no money down by working directly with motivated sellers and assuming their mortgages—a method called a “contract for deed.” It might not land you the perfect house right away, but it can help you start building equity sooner than you think.

Stay Focused on the Long Game

Volatile markets come and go. What matters is how you respond. Whether it’s tracking insider moves, exploring high-upside sectors like biotech, or simply believing in your own ability to build a financial future, Green’s message is clear: the American Dream is still within reach.

You just have to keep your eyes on it—and take the next right step.

