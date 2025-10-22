Why GoPro Stock Surged by 5% on Wednesday

Key Points

The action camera maker rolled out a new line of accessories.

This was only one element in its rise that day, however.

10 stocks we like better than GoPro ›

The combination of a broad meme stock rally and the introduction of a new set of products made GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) a popular stock on Wednesday. With those tailwinds, shares of the action camera and accessories purveyor jumped almost 5% higher, on a day when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was hit with a 0.5% sell-off.

A tasty development

While not all meme stocks are created equal, they can move more or less in tandem. Fortunately for GoPro, that momentum is positive just now. Much of this has to do with recent news from fellow meme title Beyond Meat, which has seen its share price rocket higher in recent days.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This arose from a tender offer for $1.1 billion worth of Beyond Meat convertible debt that ended up minting over 316 million new shares of its stock. That'll result in some serious share dilution, but at a stroke it improves the balance sheet immeasurably. As of Wednesday, the food company's shares were still rising in a relief rally, and other meme stocks were riding the wave.

Separately, GoPro announced a lineup of new accessories for its current GoPro 360 cameras. The rather extensive set of offerings includes a lens replacement kit, a premium battery, a protective case, and an extension pole, among other 360-enhancing products.

A bit too focused

It almost goes without saying that investors should be very judicious and careful with any meme stock. After all, they are volatile and can spike or sink on even the most trivial of developments. Personally, I feel that GoPro has good products, but it's selling into a niche market that's limited, in an environment where many consumers are satisfied enough with their smartphone cameras.

Should you invest $1,000 in GoPro right now?

Before you buy stock in GoPro, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GoPro wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.