Why GoPro Stock Soared by 19% Today

Key Points GoPro made a list of top trusted businesses.

The action camera specialist has been flagged as being exceptionally trustworthy.

Inclusion on a list of prestigious businesses was a key news item driving GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock's price 19% higher on Monday. This double-digit rise easily topped the 0.4% increase of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) that trading session.

A high degree of trust

GoPro has been selected for inclusion on Newsweek's 1,000-strong annual list of World's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025. This compilation is broken down into 23 categories, and the action camera maker was No. 5 in its category: appliances and electronics. All told, 33 companies comprised that category.

The company wasn't shy in touting its inclusion. In its press release touting this, GoPro mentioned that it's now been included on Newsweek's list for two years in a row.

The magazine says its rankings are based on "extensive independent surveys," of 65,000 people in 20 countries. Collectively, these individuals submitted 200,000 company evaluations based on a trio of criteria (customer, investor, and employee trust).

In GoPro's press release, the company quoted founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman as saying, "This recognition underscores our commitment to product quality, innovation, and super serving our customers."

Let's keep our eyes on the ball

These days, GoPro is among the current crop of meme stocks that can rise or slide precipitously on any kind of news item. Newsweek isn't the must-read periodical it used to be in the pre-social media days, but still, the company's win is certainly a notable, positive development. Yet, investors should be more concerned with GoPro's fundamental performance than the victories it scores in the media world.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.