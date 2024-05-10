Why GoPro Stock Plunged 17.7% This Week

GoPro's (NASDAQ: GPRO) turnaround isn't taking hold, and the company has once again seen its stock drop like a rock this week. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares fell as much as 17.7% during the week and are down 16.7% at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

From bad to worse

GoPro announced first-quarter earnings this week, and there wasn't a lot to like. Revenue fell 11% from a year ago to $155 million, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) loss exploded to $339 million, and non-GAAP loss was up $7 million to $32 million, or $0.21 per share.

Q1 isn't usually a great quarter for GoPro, but the company burned through $98.4 million in cash and ended the year with just $133.7 million in cash on the balance sheet.

No turnaround ahead

The problem for GoPro in general is demand for products is waning, and the company can't seem to make a profit outside of the rare strong holiday quarter. And the subscription business isn't big enough to maintain profitability.

I think the bigger problem is the falling stock price, which makes it harder to raise either debt or equity financing that GoPro will likely need as early as this year.

What investors have to hope for is a huge holiday quarter, which may be asking too much for a company that's only making incremental changes to its products. And with that dynamic in place, this is a discount I'm going to avoid until GoPro shows it has true staying power.

Should you invest $1,000 in GoPro right now?

Before you buy stock in GoPro, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GoPro wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $543,758!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.