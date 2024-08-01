Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Plunged 15.9% Today

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) plunged as much as 16.7% in trading on Thursday after reporting second-quarter 2024 financial results. The stock closed down 15.9% on the day.

Weak sales hit Goodyear stock

Revenue for the quarter was $4.57 billion, down from $4.87 billion a year ago. But the company swung from a loss of $208 million to a profit of $85 million, or $0.30 per share.

Earnings on an adjusted basis of $0.19 per share topped analysts' $0.14 estimate, but revenue was a different story. Wall Street was expecting $4.78 billion in revenue, which the company fell well short of.

Falling tire sales don't bode well

Goodyear is cutting costs in order to get back to profitability, but that's now starting to impact sales of tires overall. Unit sales fell from 20.8 million tires a year ago to 19.6 million last quarter. For the first six months of the year, tire sales have fallen 6.5% to 38.6 million units.

Those trends aren't good for any manufacturer, even if profitability has improved. The bigger challenge is that analysts were expecting a jump in revenue in the second half of the year and that now seems like it's in question after these results.

Sometimes stocks are cheap for a reason and Goodyear falls into that category. Every car needs tires, but that doesn't mean the market isn't extremely competitive or that margins will be high, which is why the stock hasn't gone anywhere for decades.

Should you invest $1,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber right now?

Before you buy stock in Goodyear Tire & Rubber, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,050!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.