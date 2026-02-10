Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Goodyear beat on sales but missed on earnings last night.

For all of 2025, Goodyear still suffered a nearly $6 per share loss.

10 stocks we like better than Goodyear Tire & Rubber ›

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) stock tumbled 15% through noon ET Tuesday after beating on sales but missing on earnings in its Q4 2025 report last night.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast Goodyear would earn $0.49 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $4.8 billion. Goodyear actually earned only $0.39 per share, adjusted, but its sales were a healthy $4.9 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Goodyear Q4 earnings

As Goodyear pointed out, its Q4 sales were only "flat from 2024" but up 4% organically after netting out sales lost with the disposal of its Off-the-Road (OTR) tire and Chemical businesses.

Earnings may have missed expectations -- and earnings under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) lower than non-GAAP earnings, which don't count those disposed-of divisions. Nevertheless, Goodyear earned $0.36 per share, GAAP, up 44% year over year -- a superb result for Q4, at least.

As for the year as a whole, the numbers looked less good. Goodyear's full-year 2025 sales declined 2% to $10.8 billion, and operating profit margins fell 170 basis points to 6.8%. The company flipped from a $0.16 per share profit in 2024 to a $5.99 per share loss in 2025.

Is Goodyear stock a buy?

Now, where does this leave Goodyear stock standing today?

Obviously, the big net loss for 2025 isn't a great starting point. Granted, Goodyear generated $170 million in positive free cash flow for the year. On a $3 billion market capitalization, that doesn't make Goodyear look too expensive... until you notice that the company is carrying about $6.5 billion in net debt -- more than twice its own market capitalization!

At an enterprise value-to-free cash flow ratio of 55x, Goodyear stock looks like a sell to me.

Should you buy stock in Goodyear Tire & Rubber right now?

Before you buy stock in Goodyear Tire & Rubber, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.