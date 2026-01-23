Why Gold Fields (GFI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Gold Fields (GFI) closed at $53.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 13.48% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $11.19 billion, which would represent changes of +258.33% and +115.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold Fields should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Gold Fields presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gold Fields is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.83.

Meanwhile, GFI's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.45.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.