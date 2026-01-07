Why Globus Medical Stock Is Flying Higher in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

After falling almost 3% during regular trading hours today, shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) are heading in the opposite direction after the bell. Committed to treating patients with musculoskeletal disorders, Globus Medical provided preliminary fourth quarter 2025 financial results in addition to providing fiscal 2026 guidance, and investors are clearly pleased.

As of 6:22 p.m. ET, shares of Globus Medical are trading 9.9% higher from where they closed during today's regular market session.

Management sees a brighter future than that of analysts

Projecting 25.2% year-over-year sales growth, Globus Medical projects Q4 2025 revenue of $823.2 million. Analysts, on the other hand, are anticipating the company reporting $778.3 million on the top-line of the income statement for the last quarter of 2025.

Addressing the strong financial results, Kyle Kline, Globus Medical's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter results demonstrated above-market growth as well as continued success in the integration of the NuVasive and Nevro acquisitions."

For fiscal 2026, Globus Medical provided revenue guidance of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30 to $4.40 -- notably higher than the consensus among analysts of $4.12.

Is now the time to click the buy button on Globus Medical stock?

While shares of Globus Medical are jumping on Wednesday evening, investors shouldn't feel that they've missed the boat. Globus Medical's stock is currently valued at 30.2 times trailing earnings. Though this may seem steep, the stock's valuation represents a discount to its five-year average P/E of 44.5. For investors seeking a healthcare stock with specific exposure to orthopedic and spinal care, Globus Medical is certainly worth further investigation right now.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

