Why Globant Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Globant's Q1 earnings met Wall Street's target, and sales exceeded expectations.

The sales beat in Q1 helped ease investor concerns about AI-related disruption.

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Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock is surging in Friday's trading. The company's share price had risen 12.7% as of 1 p.m. ET despite bearish momentum for the broader market. At the same point in the session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Globant published its first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and reported a significant sales beat. Despite the big pop today, the company's share price is still down roughly 41% year to date.

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Globant's Q1 results signal resilience

Globant's valuation has been under pressure this year as investors react to the possibility that the company's business model could face significant disruption from artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The business recorded a non-GAAP (adjusted) profit of $1.50 per share in the first quarter, which was in line with the average Wall Street analyst estimate. Sales declined 0.7% year over year, but they still managed to top the average analyst estimate by $5.39 million.

What's next for Globant?

As a provider of IT consulting and technology outsourcing services, the value proposition of some of the company's services could potentially be significantly weakened by AI tech from other providers. With sales still declining in the first quarter, it looks like the company is facing some significant headwinds in conjunction with AI trends. On the other hand, the business still managed to generate significant profits -- and it's possible that the market has overreacted to the disruption risks facing the company.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.