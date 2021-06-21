Why Globalstar Stock Soared 17% Today

What happened

Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were up 17.8% through 10:35 a.m. EDT on Monday, and it's not hard to figure out why.

This morning, investment bank B. Riley (NASDAQ: RILY) initiated coverage of Globalstar with a buy rating and a target price of $3.25 on the stock, currently at $1.50 or so -- a clean double, plus a little bit more.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

According to Riley, "Globalstar and its sponsors, after years of development, support, and patience, are at long last starting to realize a return on satellite system and spectrum assets, making 2021 an excellent time, in our opinion, to buy GSAT." In a note covered by StreetInsider.com, the analyst said the company is now "poised" to begin monetizing the 2.4 gigahertz S-Band spectrum that it has licensed in the U.S., as well as its 2.4 megahertz international spectrum.

The note added that Globalstar operates a mobile satellite services business that is generating positive operating cash flow, and "we believe [that cash flow] actually bottomed in [the first quarter]," so it could even be growing.

Now what

What does all this mean in dollars and cents? Riley argues that "at the high end," Globalstar's C-Band spectrum alone could be worth some $15 billion. But Riley doesn't think you even need to stretch that far to find value in the stock.

Estimating that the company's terrestrial spectrum, its mobile satellite services business, and its tax loss carryforwards are worth a combined $4.5 billion in enterprise value ($2.35 per share), the analyst argues that if Globalstar realizes even just 15% of the value of its C-Band and L-Band spectrum, this could add approximately $0.90 a share to the stock's value, resulting in a total target price on the shares of $3.25 each.

10 stocks we like better than Globalstar

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Globalstar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.