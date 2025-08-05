Why GlobalFoundries Sank Today

Key Points GlobalFoundries beat expectations but issued soft guidance.

The consumer electronics market remains depressed, even as smaller segments are showing green shoots.

Shares are beginning to look attractive at all-time lows here.

10 stocks we like better than GlobalFoundries ›

Shares of specialty semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) sank on Tuesday, down 10.3% as of 3:20 p.m. ET.

The company reported earnings this morning that beat expectations by a decent margin; however, demand may have been "pulled in" to the second quarter, as third-quarter guidance came in well below analysts' expectations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Mixed performance across different specialty chip end markets

GlobalFoundries is a U.S.-based fab for "specialty" semiconductor manufacturing nodes. These are chips that aren't on the "leading-edge" but are important to several end markets across consumer electronics, autos, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and a small segment in the periphery of data centers.

In the second quarter, GlobalFoundries posted revenue growth of 3.4% to $1.69 billion, with non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, up 11% on the year. Both figures beat analyst expectations.

Yet while the overall quarter was good, there were a lot of mixed results underneath the surface. GlobalFoundries saw strong growth in autos and data center, along with decent growth in IoT devices; however, the company's largest segment in consumer electronics continues to struggle, and was down 10%.

And it doesn't appear the consumer segment is improving in the near term, as GlobalFoundries issued highly disappointing guidance for Q3 revenue at $1.68 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.42. That guidance marks a small quarterly decline on both metrics, and was well below analyst consensus.

CEO Tim Breen noted, "As we await a return to meaningful growth across the consumer-driven end markets, I am pleased with the steps GF is taking to broaden the long term value proposition to our customers."

GlobalFoundries isn't the most exciting chip stock, but it's getting cheap

As a U.S.-based fabrication company for specialty nodes, GlobalFoundries is more of a "geopolitical risk" play than a real strong AI semiconductor play. So, its biggest value is sort of as a hedge against potential war or disruption in the East Asia supply chain.

That being said, the stock is also getting fairly cheap as it sits at all-time lows. Shares now trade around 20 times this year's earnings expectations and just 14.5 times 2026 EPS expectations.

Should you invest $1,000 in GlobalFoundries right now?

Before you buy stock in GlobalFoundries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GlobalFoundries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.