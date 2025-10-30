Why Glaukos Stock Zoomed Almost 14% Higher on Thursday

Key Points

The biotech notched a new all-time high for net sales in its third quarter.

This growth was powered by sales of its foundational glaucoma products.

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS), a biotech and pharmaceutical company focused on eye disorders, was the focus of the right kind of investor attention on Thursday. Market players bid the company's stock up by nearly 14% that trading session, thanks almost entirely to a solid quarterly earnings report. The stock's performance was particularly impressive given the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 1% decrease.

Seeing a quarter of robust sales growth

Glaukos set a new record for net sales in its third quarter; these came in at $133.5 million, for a 38% year-over-year improvement. This was fueled by sales of glaucoma treatments, which also set a fresh all-time high with net sales of $110 million (45% higher than in the same period of 2024).

As for the bottom line, Glaukos' net loss not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $9.2 million for the quarter, or $0.16 per share. That was far narrower than the over $15 million the company lost in the year-ago frame.

On average, analysts tracking Glaukos were modeling just under $122.5 million for third-quarter revenue, and quite a steeper non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $0.26 per share.

In its press release detailing the results, Glaukos quoted CEO Thomas Burns as saying that they "reflect continued strong momentum in our business, driven by successful global execution of our key strategic plans."

Momentum building

On the basis of that momentum, Glaukos management raised net sales guidance. The new expectation for full-year 2025 is that the metric will hit $490 million to $495 million; previously, the company was guiding for $480 million to $486 million.

Glaukos also proffered preliminary guidance for full-year 2026 net sales. These should land at $600 million to $620 million.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.