Why Is Glaukos (GKOS) Down 14.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Glaukos (GKOS). Shares have lost about 14.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaukos due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Glaukos Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Glaukos Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 28 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents by 0.06%. The figure improved from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 40 cents per share.

For the full year, adjusted loss per share was 90 cents, up 51.6% from the comparable 2024 period.

The GAAP loss per share was $2.32 compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 60 cents.

Revenue Details

Glaukos registered revenues of $143.1 million in the fourth quarter, up 36% year over year on a reported basis and 34% at constant currency (cc). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.

Total revenues for 2025 were $507.4 million, up 32% year over year on a reported basis and at cc from the year-ago period’s levels.

Quarter in Detail

The company recorded net sales of $119.2 million for Glaucoma, up 42% year over year. Sales at Corneal Health totaled $24 million.

GKOS’ Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit increased 40.3% year over year to $121.8 million. The adjusted gross margin was 85.1% compared with 82.3% in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 37.2% year over year to $94.7 million. Research and development expenses totaled $43.7 million, up 19.5% year over year. Total operating expenses were $138.4 million, up 31% from the prior-year period’s level.

The operating loss increased to $139.9 million from $28.7 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating loss was $16.4 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $18.3 million.

Financial Update

Glaukos exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $282.6 million compared with $277.5 million at the end of third-quarter 2025.

2026 Guidance

The company raised its guidance for 2026 revenues. It expects net sales in the range of $600-$620 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $610.6 million. The loss per share estimate is pinned at 33 cents, implying 60.9% improvement year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -54.45% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Glaukos has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Glaukos has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Glaukos belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Edwards Lifesciences (EW), has gained 4.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Edwards Lifesciences reported revenues of $1.57 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +13.3%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares with $0.59 a year ago.

Edwards Lifesciences is expected to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Edwards Lifesciences. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.