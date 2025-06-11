Why GitLab Stock Is Plummeting Today

GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) stock is sinking in Wednesday's trading following the company's recent quarterly report. The software development specialist's share price was down 7.7% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The stock had been down as much as 14.3% earlier in trading.

After the market closed yesterday, GitLab published results for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- a period that wrapped at the end of April. The company reported sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, but investors are seeing some signs in the quarterly results and forward guidance that are weakening confidence in the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

GitLab stock sinks despite Q1 sales and earnings beats

In the first quarter of its current fiscal year, GitLab posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.17 on revenue of $214.51 million. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.15 on revenue of $213.21 million.

GitLab's revenue increased 26.8% year over year in the quarter, with growth driven by increased spending from existing customers and the addition of new clients. The company's net revenue retention rate came in at 122%, and the company ended fiscal Q1 with 1,288 customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue -- up 26% year over year.

While the company's adjusted gross margin did slip to 90% from 91% in the prior-year period, it was still a strong quarter for the business. But that hasn't been enough to stop a big sell-off for GitLab stock.

Wall Street isn't happy with GitLab's sales outlook

For fiscal Q2, GitLab is guiding for per-share earnings between $0.16 and $0.17 on sales between $226 million and $227 million. The average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 on sales of $227.05 million. So while the company's earnings forecast is actually ahead of Wall Street's target, the shortfall on its sales guidance range is underwhelming investors.

For the full year, GitLab is guiding for adjusted per-share earnings between $0.74 and $0.75. Meanwhile, the average Wall Street forecast had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.73 on revenue of $941.69 million. Again, the company's targeted profit range exceeded expectations, but its sales forecast was softer than Wall Street anticipated. Overall momentum for the business still looks pretty strong though, and today's pullback could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in GitLab right now?

Before you buy stock in GitLab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GitLab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,102!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $882,344!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 996% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.