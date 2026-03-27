Why Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $134.25, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker witnessed a loss of 4.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 7.36%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.76%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.86 billion, indicating a 2.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.66 per share and a revenue of $30.18 billion, indicating changes of +6.26% and +2.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gilead Sciences is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.76, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that GILD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.