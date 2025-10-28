Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) ended the recent trading session at $29.02, demonstrating a +1.61% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of GigaCloud Technology Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 33.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $302.5 million, showing a 0.27% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.97 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, indicating changes of -2.62% and +3.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.79 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

