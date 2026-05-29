Why Is General Dynamics (GD) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for General Dynamics (GD). Shares have added about 1.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is General Dynamics due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for General Dynamics Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

GD Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Orders and Cash Flow



General Dynamics posted strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $4.10 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 by 11.41%. The bottom line also rose 12% from the year-ago quarter on solid operating execution.

Total Revenues of GD

Revenues of $13.48 billion topped the consensus mark of $12.70 billion by 6.15% and increased 10.3% year over year, supported by growth across all four operating segments and a sharp pickup in order activity that lifted quarterly book-to-bill to 2-to-1.

GD’s Segmental Performance

Marine Systems produced one of the sharpest improvements, supported by higher volume from Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine work and productivity gains across shipyards. The segment generated operating earnings of $316 million and improved operating margin to 7.3% in the quarter.



Aerospace delivered operating earnings of $493 million with a 15.0% margin, supported by improved performance and higher volume, and the business reported 38 Gulfstream aircraft deliveries in the period.



Combat Systems posted operating earnings of $310 million and a 13.6% margin, and the quarter included notable contract wins such as $730 million for various munitions and $450 million tied to the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle competition pre-production development phase.



Technologies generated operating earnings of $339 million with a 9.5% margin, aided by growth across both GDIT and Mission Systems and solid order flow during the quarter.

GD Delivers Broad-Based Top-Line Growth

The company’s first-quarter revenue increase was supported by contributions from each of its operating businesses. Aerospace benefited from higher manufacturing and services volume, while Marine Systems advanced on higher shipyard volume tied to key submarine programs. Combat Systems and Technologies also registered year-over-year increases, reflecting demand across platforms, munitions and mission-focused services.



That breadth matters for investors because it reduces reliance on any single end market. With each segment expanding, GD entered 2026 with a more balanced growth profile and multiple drivers supporting the consolidated top line.

Operational Highlights of GD

Profitability advanced alongside sales growth. Operating earnings increased year over year to $1.42 billion, and operating margin improved to 10.5%, indicating that incremental revenues are translating into better earnings power.



Below the operating line, earnings before income taxes rose to $1.37 billion, aided by a lower net interest expense compared with the prior-year quarter. Net earnings climbed to $1.13 billion, reflecting both stronger operating performance and improved overall cost and financing dynamics during the period.

GD’s Backlog

Order activity was a highlight of the quarter. GD booked $26.6 billion of orders, driving a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 2-to-1. The defense segments collectively posted a 2.2-to-1 book-to-bill, while Aerospace delivered a 1.2-to-1 ratio, underscoring healthy demand across the portfolio.



Backlog expanded meaningfully, ending the quarter at $130.84 billion. Total estimated contract value, which includes management’s estimate of additional value in unfunded IDIQ contracts and unexercised options, reached $188.44 billion. This elevated contract coverage provides clearer revenue visibility and positions the company to sustain production and service activity as 2026 progresses.

Financial Condition of GD

Cash generation was another notable strength. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.16 billion in the quarter, equal to 192% of net earnings, reflecting strong cash conversion and working-capital performance. After $203 million of capital expenditures, free cash flow came in at $1.95 billion.



Management continued returning cash to shareholders while maintaining liquidity. The company paid $405 million in dividends and repurchased $217 million of common stock during the quarter. GD ended the period with $3.65 billion in cash and equivalents, and net debt of $4.36 billion, supporting financial flexibility alongside ongoing capital deployment.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, General Dynamics has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, General Dynamics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

General Dynamics belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Another stock from the same industry, RTX (RTX), has gained 1.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

RTX reported revenues of $22.08 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.7%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares with $1.47 a year ago.

RTX is expected to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for RTX. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.