Why Gen Digital Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Gen Digital is a cash-generating machine.

That cash is funding shareholders' dividend payments and sizable stock buybacks.

10 stocks we like better than Gen Digital ›

Shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) climbed on Friday after the digital sentinel announced solid quarterly growth metrics and boosted its full-year profit forecast.

By the close of trading, Gen's stock price was up more than 8%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Gen Digital's strong growth momentum

Gen's revenue jumped 26% year over year to $1.2 billion in its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended Jan. 2. With brands like Norton and LifeLock, the cybersecurity company provides antivirus software, identity protection, and online privacy tools to almost 500 million users across over 150 countries.

"As AI transforms digital life and the threat landscape, consumers need protection and guidance they can trust," CEO Vincent Pilette said in a press release. "Our Q3 results confirm that Gen's platform strategy is resonating."

Better still, Gen's cash production is strengthening as it grows its revenue base. The company's year-to-date free cash flow surged 42% to over $1 billion, much of which Gen used to reward investors with dividends and stock buybacks.

"The strength of our financial model continues to generate substantial free cash flow enabling us to invest in growth and innovation while deploying nearly $700 million of capital to shareholders during the quarter," chief financial officer Natalie Derse said.

Management expects more AI-fueled gains

These robust results and positive ongoing sales trends prompted Gen to lift its full-year financial outlook. The company now projects revenue of $4.955 billion to $4.975 billion, up from a prior forecast of $4.92 billion to $4.97 billion. Gen also anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $2.54 to $2.56, up from $2.51 to $2.56.

"By uniting advanced intelligence and signals across security, identity, and financial wellness at unmatched scale, we're delivering personalized protection and contextual recommendations for our customers at the moments that matter the most," Pilette said.

Should you buy stock in Gen Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Gen Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gen Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.