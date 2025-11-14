Why Gemini Space Station Stock Fell by Almost 22% This Week

Key Points

The shares plummeted to Earth on the crypto exchange operator's third-quarter earnings report.

Although revenue was up substantially year over year, headline net loss was far deeper.

Despite its name, Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) is not a space exploration company. Rather, it's an operator of a cryptocurrency exchange. That's not necessarily a comfortable business to be in lately, as the crypto market has been sliding lately.

This, combined with an earnings report bathed in red ink, pushed the company's stock down this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Gemini shares lost nearly 22% of their value during the period.

Obeying gravity

Over the past few days, concern has grown among analysts, economists, and investors alike about the dimming prospects for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut. This has hurt many crypto prices, as such assets are relatively risky, and rate cuts generally stimulate demand for them. The converse can be true when rates are left as is; hence the broad sell-off in coins and tokens.

So this probably wasn't the ideal environment for Gemini to publish its first quarterly earnings report since the company's September IPO.

The company posted revenue of $50.6 million in its third quarter, which was slightly more than double the $24.5 million in the same period of 2024. So far, so good; however, the company's net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) ballooned to over $159 million ($6.67 per share), against the year-ago shortfall of slightly over $90 million.

One of many

In its letter to shareholders detailing the quarter's performance, Gemini wrote that it was founded "to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone."

So far, however, I'm not seeing anything with the company that distinguishes it from the numerous other crypto exchanges in operation -- especially the longer-established and seemingly more solid Coinbase Global. That bottom-line loss is awfully large, too, so until we see signs Gemini can successfully orbit away from the pack, I'd give the stock a miss.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

