Why Gemini Space Station Stock Declined 23% This Week

Key Points

Falling cryptocurrency prices are negatively impacting its transaction revenue.

Management is restructuring the company for growth in prediction markets and refocusing it on the U.S.

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Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by 23.1% in the week to Friday morning, continuing a miserable year for the company. The stock is down 54% year to date.

Why Gemini Space Station stock declined this week

This week's decline followed a slew of analysts lowering their price targets on the stock in the wake of its fourth-quarter earnings release last Friday. As previously discussed, the results were pretty much in line with management's estimates a month earlier, so the market's reaction is somewhat surprising. However, the analyst community's response is not.

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Wall Street analysts tend to lower price targets when stocks decline. It's understandable, as the fundamentals driving the stock's decline obviously affect its future performance. In the case of Gemini, the decline in cryptocurrency prices is negatively impacting both its transaction revenue and custodial fee revenue, as it tends to reduce the value of the cryptocurrency assets on its platform.

On a more positive note, the company continues to grow its services revenue, notably its credit card revenue. Moreover, some analysts view management's decision to cut the workforce by 25%, exit the UK, EU, and Australian markets, and expand in the U.S. and grow its prediction markets business.

Where next for Gemini Space Station

Currently loss-making and facing administrative challenges following the departure of its three C-suite executives, namely its Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Operating Officer in February, the stock is a speculative investment that is only likely to appeal to risk-seeking investors.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.