Why Gemini Space Station Stock Crashed Down to Earth Today

Key Points

Declining cryptocurrency prices are pressuring its earnings.

The sell-off may turn out to be an overreaction, and investors are hoping for some more positive newsflow tomorrow.

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Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by more than 14% as of 2:30 p.m today. The company is set to report its fourth quarter 2025 results tomorrow, and the last thing investors wanted to hear about is a heavyweight financial company downgrading the stock today, but that's exactly what happened.

Citi downgrades Gemini Space Station

A Citi analyst downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and reduced the price target to $5.50, a level still notably below the price at the time of writing. The analystcited concerns about profitability, particularly in the current environment.

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It's hard to disagree with the analyst, as despite a recent improvement, the prices of key cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are still sharply lower this year. Lower prices tend to reduce trading volumes, which isn't good news for Gemini's transaction revenue. Moreover, lower prices also put pressure on Gemini's custodial fee revenue, as they drive down the value of the assets held in custody.

That said, the company is doing pretty well in growing its credit card revenue, and investors are hoping for some positive numbers on it when the results are released tomorrow.

Where next for Gemini Space Station

The company certainly faces challenges, but the sell-off following the downgrade may be an overreaction. Management has already given preliminary estimates for the results, so there shouldn't be too many surprises. A quarter or two of recovery in cryptocurrency prices, plus ongoing growth in credit card revenue, could support the stock in the future.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.