Why GE Vernova Stock Wilted on Wednesday

Key Points

The industrial powerhouse was the subject of three fresh analyst notes.

One of these featured a recommendation downgrade, however.

On hump day, several analysts weighed in with new takes on industrial giant GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV). Unfortunately for the company and its stockholders, investors elected to follow the guidance of the one bearish update out of the trio.

As a result, GE Vernova's stock closed more than 4% lower in price, on a day when the S&P 500 index landed in positive territory with a 0.4% rise.

One analyst now believes it's a sell

The dissenting opinion belonged to analyst Simon Toyne of Rothschild Redburn. Well before market open, Toyne downgraded his recommendation on GE Vernova to sell from his previous neutral. His price target for the shares stands at $475 apiece, well down from their current level of nearly $616.

According to reports, the pundit's new outlook is based on expectations for profit margins that aren't realistic.

He also noted that the gas turbine market, a GE Vernova specialty, has been historically variable due to shifts in demand. These occur due to long-term infrastructure requirements that are subject to sudden and dramatic change.

Twin price target raises

GE Vernova's shares might have fallen more steeply had it not been for the two other analyst notes published Wednesday.

GLJ Research's Austin Wang raised his price target on the stock, lifting it considerably to $758 per share from $702 and maintaining his existing buy recommendation. His peer Maheep Mandloi at Mizuho also lifted his fair value assessment, albeit more modestly to $677 per share from $670. He kept his neutral recommendation intact.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ge Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

