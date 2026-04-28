Why GE Vernova Stock Slid Today

Key Points

Orders and backlog are strong, but that may already be built into GE Vernova stock.

Investors need to look beyond just analyst headlines.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock has been flying, and its Q1 report last week helped justify why. Analysts reacted to the strong results by raising price targets on the energy equipment supplier.

One Wall Street analyst thinks the stock has run too far, though. A fresh downgrade has some investors taking profits today, knocking GE Vernova shares down by 4.4% as of 12:15 p.m. ET.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Does taking profits make sense?

Locking in gains is never a bad thing, as long as it's part of an overall strategy. But sometimes investors react to an analyst downgrade without digging into the details. That may be what's sinking GE Vernova stock today.

Analysts raised average price targets by over 20% after GE Vernova reported orders soared 71% with all segments showing growth last week. That includes BNP Paribas analyst Moses Sutton, though his note came with a downgrade, too, according to Barron's. He rates the stock a "hold", down from a "buy" rating. His new price target is $1,179 a share, though, which is now still higher than recent levels.

GE Vernova shares have soared more than 180% over the last year, and Sutton thinks further share price growth may be difficult. With much of the company's turbine capacity already sold out through 2030, that could mean growth will be limited over the next five years.

The wind business has recently been relying on onshore projects, and growth in the power and electrification segments may already be reflected in GE Vernova's stock price. But long-term investors should view business momentum as a positive and avoid trying to time share price movements. It may be stable for a while after such a strong run, but that doesn't mean today's selling is justified.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Vernova, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Vernova wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $492,752!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,327,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.