Why GE Vernova Stock Hit an All-Time High Today

Key Points

GE Vernova's orders soared 71% in Q1.

There was strength in every business segment.

Management increased full-year guidance for revenue, profitability, and free cash flow.

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Business is still humming for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), and investors are bidding up shares today. The diversified energy company reported first-quarter earnings today, and shares are up 12.2%, as of 1:10 p.m. ET.

GE Vernova stock hit a new all-time high, and is now worth just about $300 billion after the company beat expectations, reported a surging order book, and raised its 2026 financial guidance.

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Strength across the board

Investors may be buying GE Vernova stock because it offers built-in diversification. Orders surged 71% year over year in Q1, and it wasn't just due to one segment. Orders in the power business jumped 59%. Electrification soared 86%, and its wind business order volume surged 85%, driven by demand for onshore wind equipment.

That helps explain why shares jumped to a record high on the report. Strength in the business was even better than expected. Net income included exceptional gains from acquisition activity, but sales and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also both beat Wall Street expectations.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik summed up the quarter this way:

We had a solid start to 2026 as we continue to serve the growing, long-cycle electric power market. Demand for our Power and Electrification solutions is accelerating from a diverse set of customers, and our backlog is growing by more than $13 billion quarter over quarter. Reflecting this strength, we now expect to reach at least 110 GW of combined gas turbine backlog and slot reservation agreements by year-end 2026 and are raising our 2026 financial guidance.

It's clear why investors are trying to capitalize on owning this diverse and growing supplier to the energy sector.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.