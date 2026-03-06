Why Gap Stock Is Tanking On Friday

Key Points

Apparel retailer Gap’s fourth-quarter results and forward-looking guidance were in-line with expectations.

Simply meeting expectations amid the company’s turnaround efforts, however, isn’t quite good enough for investors right now.

If you can look past all the noisy, distracting rhetoric, you’ll find that Gap remains a very relevant retailer with respectable growth potential.

The good news is, retailer Gap (NYSE: GAP) met its fiscal fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations. The bad news is, the company didn't actually beat either estimate. It merely matched analysts' revenue and profit projections, which were measurably less than year-ago figures.

Given this, the stock was vulnerable to any rhetoric that was less than bullish. All it took was the perception of trouble to send shares 13.5% lower as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.

Here's what you need to know.

"Good" wasn't good enough

Gap turned nearly $4.24 billion in revenue into a per-share profit of $0.45 for the three months ending in January, in-line with expectations, but down from the comparable quarter a year earlier when the company reported earnings of $0.54 per share on sales of $4.15 billion. The top-line growth was impressive given January's temporary store closures due to a severe winter storm, which only made the dip in profits resulting from new import tariffs all the more pronounced.

The current quarter and full year are likely to be healthy enough as well. Gap is guiding for revenue growth of between 1% and 2% for the three months ending in April, and sales growth of 2% to 3% for the entire fiscal year. Both are also in-line with analysts' expectations, as is the company's expected 2026 profit of between $2.20 and $2.35 per share versus the consensus estimate of $2.32.

When all was said and done, however, there was no room for anything less than a decisive beat of analysts' present and future expectations. Investors interpreted the glass as half-empty rather than half-full, perhaps rattled by apparent plans to simply accept that higher import costs will be pinching profit margins until further notice.

The knee-jerk reaction may not really be about Gap's results

That's not quite the case, of course; CEO Richard Dickson and his management team are working thoughtfully on the smartest response to an ever-changing tariff backdrop, while simultaneously executing what's turning out to be a successful turnaround plan. Investors may have merely been overly primed for a bearish response to Thursday evening's release of Gap's Q4 numbers no matter what, stoked by everything else working against stocks right now.

And, that's why -- assuming your portfolio could use some exposure to the discretionary retailing sliver of the market -- today's setback is more of a buying opportunity than a warning of what's to come. While the retail industry as a whole continues to face headwinds, Gap is one of its few names that has maintained relevancy and been able to do something constructive with it.

Should you buy stock in Gap right now?

