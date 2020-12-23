Why GameStop Is Jumping 10% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were jumping 9.5% higher in midday trading Wednesday after the video game retailer was added to a "best ideas" list by a retail analyst at Hedgeye.

So what

GameStop is in turnaround mode and riding the video game console upgrade cycle as it figures out how best to respond to the digital transition of gaming.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's also getting pressure from activist investors who want to see the retailer lean more heavily into the online market while downplaying its physical retail business. RC Ventures recently disclosed it had increased its stake in GameStop to 13% and was interested in working with management to increase shareholder value.

Now what

Although RC Ventures has adopted a conciliatory tone at the moment, it wasn't all that long ago it was berating management for its failures. Even now it says it is willing to use a stick if the carrot approach doesn't work.

Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough says if GameStop successfully makes a U-turn and becomes "the leading store and online destination for the gaming community, you could have a stock at $50+."

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GameStop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.