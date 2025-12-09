Why Galaxy Digital Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

Key Points

The shares were riding a wave of crypto optimism that day.

This took place during the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee December meeting.

10 stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital ›

On the back of a run-up in cryptocurrency prices and a new, bullish analyst note, crypto stock Galaxy Holdings (NASDAQ: GLXY) had a fine Tuesday on the stock exchange. The company's share price increased by over 11%, outperforming the relatively flat S&P 500 index.

All eyes on the Fed

Tuesday was one day before the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) Open Market Committee meeting was scheduled to wrap up.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Since many economists and other Fed watchers expected the body to cut key interest rates, investors were cautiously optimistic about relatively high-risk assets, such as cryptocurrencies. All things being equal, risky plays become more popular and attractive when rates decline, as safer assets like bonds look less appealing.

It wasn't exactly shocking, then, that many cryptocurrencies and related investments, such as Galaxy, saw price upticks on Tuesday.

Compounding this was the analyst report. Well before market open, Citizens prognosticator Devin Ryan initiated coverage of Galaxy with a market outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation and price target of $60 per share. That's more than double its current level.

Twin revenue streams

Ryan's very optimistic take on Galaxy is based largely on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, according to reports. He believes the market is significantly undervaluing the company, which has considerable assets in both cryptocurrency and data center operations. In his view, this exposes Galaxy to not one, but two megatrends it can profit handsomely from.

Although I'm less bullish on the cryptocurrency end than Ryan, I'd agree with his evaluation of the potential in data centers. I don't envision the company doubling its share price in the next year, but having said that, I'd be optimistic about its future nevertheless.

Should you invest $1,000 in Galaxy Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Galaxy Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Galaxy Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,982!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.