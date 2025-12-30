Why FTAI Aviation Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

FTAI announced a new platform for the power market.

By adapting CFM56 engines, FTAI plans to help meet the power demands that AI is placing on data centers.

Investors should investigate FTAI's financials before deciding to start a position.

After dipping slightly during yesterday's trading session, shares of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) are straightening up and flying right today. As 2025 draws to a close, the company has announced plans for a new turbine that can meet the power demands of the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

As of 1:36 p.m. ET, shares of FTAI are up 13.1%.

Management's vision is expanding beyond the wild blue yonder

Committed to developing a new application for aircraft engines, FTAI management announced a new platform today: FTAI Power. By converting CFM56 engines to power turbines, FTAI Power intends to provide "the most flexible, cost efficient and scaled solution for delivering reliable energy to data centers globally."

The company plans to remanufacture the CFM56 core turbine and integrate it with aeroderivative components to provide a fully integrated power solution. With its fleet of 1,000 CFM56 engines and those in its pipeline, FTAI projects annual production capacity of more than 100 units in addition to providing service solutions.

Speaking to the growth opportunity that the FTAI Power provides, David Moreno, FTAI's chief operating officer, stated:

"The accelerating demand from AI hyperscalers has created an urgent need for immediate power solutions. We believe FTAI Power will be a critical partner for the AI economy, which requires unparalleled amounts of electricity faster and in a more flexible format."

Management anticipates production of the new power turbine to begin in 2026.

Is it too late to fly with FTAI stock?

The company's interest in expanding its vision to meet the power needs of data centers is undoubtedly intriguing. Potential investors, however, will want to perform their due diligence and thoroughly examine the company's fundamentals, as its inconsistent ability to generate positive operating cash flow may signal a red flag to some.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

