Why Frontier Group Holdings Stock Cruised 11% Higher This Week

Key Points

A pundit at one of the Big Four U.S. banks has flagged the airline industry as a potential recovery story for 2026.

Although he didn't select Frontier as one of his top picks, his bullish take on the industry helped improve sentiment in its stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Frontier Group ›

It was up, up, and away for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) this week, and I'm not talking about the budget airline's planes. Thanks in no small part to a bullish note from an influential bank's analyst about its sector, investors snapped up shares of the company. Ultimately, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Frontier's stock flew 11% higher over the period.

Increasingly clear skies

The pundit behind the note was Citigroup's John Godyn, who believes that 2026 will see the airline industry overcome several recent headwinds.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to reports, he wrote that airlines have struggled with challenges over the past year, including operational disruptions, tariffs imposed by the current presidential administration, and the lengthy government shutdown that hampered air traffic control.

Godyn wrote that these conditions will either ease or, in the best case, be non-factors, smoothing a flight path for a broad recovery in the sector.

In his view, however, some carriers will benefit more than others. He identified two in particular that he considers compelling buys at the moment, American Airlines Group and Alaska Air Group.

A beater in the budget bin

While Godyn didn't single Frontier out as an obvious stock buy, the analyst's general optimism on the airline sector as a whole provided reason enough to invest in almost any of its stocks.

Frontier is a compelling play because travelers are strongly motivated by price rather than brand loyalty these days. Since the recent tribulations of Spirit Airlines, Frontier is currently a top choice in the budget category.

Personally, I agree with Godyn's assessment, although I've always felt that the airline business is too volatile, too dependent on trends, and burdened with high costs to produce reliable investments. Still, for those determined to buy into it, Frontier isn'a a bad choice.

Should you invest $1,000 in Frontier Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Frontier Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Frontier Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.