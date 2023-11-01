Why Frontdoor Stock Jumped Today

Following its recent earnings report, Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) stock posted big gains on Wednesday. The home repairs and warranty specialist's share price closed out the daily session up 15.1%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Frontdoor published its third-quarter results before the market opened this morning and delivered sales and earnings that came in far above the market's expectations. The company recorded adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share of $0.94 on sales of $524 million, handily topping the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.54 on sales of roughly $513 million.

Frontdoor delivers strong Q3 results

Frontdoor's revenue increased roughly 8.3% year over year last quarter. Despite seeing a 2% decline in total service volume, a 10% increase in average pricing helped the company post solid sales growth in the quarter.

Additionally, the company saw strong margin expansion in the quarter. The homeowner-services specialist closed out the period with a gross margin of 51%, up 760 basis points compared to the prior-year period. Thanks to strong sales and margin expansion, adjusted net income in the period rose 64% year over year to reach $76 million.

On the heels of the strong Q3 performance, the company also raised its full-year performance targets.

What's next for Frontdoor?

Frontdoor now expects sales to come in between $1.765 billion and $1.775 billion, up from its previous target for sales between $1.73 billion and $1.75 billion. Prior to the Q3 release, the average analyst estimate had expected the business to post sales of $1.75 billion in the quarter.

The company also increased its gross profit margin guidance range to between 48% and 49.5% and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) range to between $320 million and $330 million. Previously, the company had guided for a gross margin between 45.5% and 47.5% and adjusted EBITDA between $260 million and $280 million.

10 stocks we like better than Frontdoor

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Frontdoor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 30, 2023

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.