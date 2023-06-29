Why Freyr Battery Stock Is Charging Higher Today

What happened

While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both inching higher to start today's trading session, there's no doubt about investors' enthusiasm for Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY). The stock is ripping higher today thanks to the general ebullience for EV stocks as well as an analyst's bullish opinion of the lithium-ion battery company.

As of 10:51 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Freyr are up 20.2%.

So what

Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, was impressed with Freyr's recent Capital Markets Day presentation, and sees significant upside to its stock. Besides upgrading it to overweight from equal weight, Jonas reaffirmed a $13 price target.

Based on the stock's recent closing price of $7.55, that implies upside of 72%. According to Thefly.com, Jonas predicated his outlook on a "number of material milestones" that the company highlighted during the presentation.



For one, Freyr announced that it has made progress at its Customer Qualification Plant, a demonstration production line that the company will use for training purposes before its gigafactories open. Freyr expects to ramp up process automation, production, and testing of chargeable cells in the second half of 2023.

And the company reported that "customer sales pipelines across the Energy Storage Systems, commercial mobility, and passenger EV segments are growing rapidly."

Now what

While the analyst's bullish outlook on Freyr's stock is encouraging, investors should recognize the risks in this EV battery stock before choosing to power their portfolios with it.

Freyr has made significant progress in advancing toward commercial battery production, but the company still has a lot to accomplish. Building a large-scale battery factory is no small feat. Until the company has achieved commercial production, this speculative stock should only draw the attention of those comfortable with a higher degree of risk.

10 stocks we like better than Freyr Battery

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Freyr Battery wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.