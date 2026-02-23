Why Freshworks Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Jeffereies downgraded and cut its price target on Freshworks stock.

The company reported strong financial results in 2025, so investors shouldn't rush to sell Freshworks stock just yet.

10 stocks we like better than Freshworks ›

Continuing a decline that saw shares end Friday's session lower than the day before, Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock is off to a bearish start this week. An analyst has taken a more pessimistic stance on the software stock, and investors have taken note.

As of 1:51 p.m. ET, shares of Freshworks are down 7.3%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Add this firm's position to the list of others souring on Freshworks stock

Downgrading Freshworks stock to hold from buy this morning, Jefferies slashed its price target to $8 from $20. According to Thefly.com, Jefferies based its revision on the belief that the company faces risks from competitors and from artificial intelligence.

Based on Freshworks shares closing at $7.46 on Friday, the new price target implies upside of 7%.

The lower price target from Jefferies follows several other analysts who have also expressed a more bearish outlook on Freshworks stock. On Feb. 11, UBS reduced its price target to $11 from $17, and Baird dropped its price target to $10 from $16.

What are investors to do now?

Unsurprisingly, Freshworks stock is heading south amid numerous price target reductions. Current shareholders, however, shouldn't feel compelled to click the sell button. The company fared well in 2025, growing revenue 16% year-over-year and adjusted free cash flow 46% year-over-year.

Instead of rushing to exit their positions, investors should sit pat and wait to see how the company performs in 2026. If quarterly reports show declining financial results, it may be time for shareholders to reevaluate their positions in the tech stock.

Should you buy stock in Freshworks right now?

Before you buy stock in Freshworks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Freshworks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.