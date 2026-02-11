Why Freshworks Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Freshworks' Q4 sales and earnings came in significantly ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

The company is guiding for a substantial decline for adjusted earnings per share this year.

10 stocks we like better than Freshworks ›

Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock is seeing a big valuation contraction in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 14.8% as of 2 p.m. ET. At the same point in the session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both flat.

Freshworks released its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations. On the other hand, investors had been hoping for stronger forward guidance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Q4 sales and earnings beats haven't been enough to support Freshworks stock

Freshworks recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 on revenue of $222.7 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings beat the average Wall Street analyst estimate by $0.03 per share, and sales came in roughly $3.9 million higher than anticipated. Revenue in the quarter was up 14.4% year over year, and per-share earnings were in line with the prior-year period.

Investors aren't happy with Freshworks' outlook for 2026

For the current quarter, Freshworks is targeting revenue between $222 million and $225 million. Hitting the midpoint of that sales range would mean posting year-over-year sales growth of roughly 13.9%.

For the full-year period, management is guiding for sales between $952 million and $960 million -- representing annual growth of roughly 14% at the midpoint of the guidance range. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share for the year are projected to be between $0.55 and $0.57 -- down from $0.66 per share last year.

Freshworks actually raised its full-year sales target from the guidance it issued in September, but adjusted earnings per share look poised for a significant decline this year. Investors have recently been assigning lower valuation multiples for software stocks, and the company's forward guidance wasn't strong enough to spur bullish sentiment.

Should you buy stock in Freshworks right now?

Before you buy stock in Freshworks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Freshworks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.