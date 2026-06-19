Why Fox Corp Stock Sank 24.9% This Week

Key Points

Fox announced the acquisition of Roku for $22 billion.

The deal is getting funded through cash and stock.

Shares have fallen, which is a usual occurrence after large mergers are announced.

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Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) sank 24.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The TV and live sports giant made a splash by announcing an acquisition of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) for $22 billion in a cash and stock deal.

Here's why investors are soured on the deal, and whether it gives investors a buying opportunity into the streaming TV market.

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A $22 billion Roku acquisition

Roku is being acquired by Fox in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value (which accounts for Roku's net cash on its balance sheet) of $22 billion. 60% of the deal will be in cash, funded by new debt taken on by Fox and by issuing new shares of Fox.

The companies are pitching the deal as a way to get a better advantage within the streaming TV market. Roku has over 100 million active users of its smart TVs, along with a fast-growing ad-supported streaming channel and its own advertising technology. Fox has a strong foothold within the live sports and ad-supported streaming space with its Tubi network. Utilizing Roku's advertising technology and reach could help the combined companies maximize revenue.

Why is the stock down?

Even though the acquisition makes sense on paper, investors are always skeptical of acquisitions, especially those that dilute existing shareholders or take on a lot of new debt. In this case, Fox is utilizing both methods to acquire Roku.

However, when looking at the combined business, there is a lot to like if Fox can supercharge its advertising sales with Roku's digital advertising technology. It might be time to take a closer look at Fox stock after this merger announcement.

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.