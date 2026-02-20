Why Forum Energy Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Forun Energy Technologies beat top and bottom-line expectations for Q4 2025.

Management projects year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Forum Energy Technologies ›

Poised to end the week on a positive note, shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) are ripping higher today following the company, a provider of various goods to the energy industry, reporting its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results.

As of 11:17 a.m. ET, shares of Forum Energy Technology are up 9.3%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Massive backlog growth is only one factor motivating investors

Reporting Q4 2025 revenue of $202 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41, Forum Energy Technologies beat analysts' expectations that it would post sales and adjusted EPS of $191 million and $0.36, respectively.

In addition to the headline figures, Forum Energy Technologies provided auspicious outlooks for the future. The company projects revenue of $800 million to $880 million for 2026. Should it achieve the midpoint of this guidance, it will represent year-over-year growth of 6%. Similarly, the company projects 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $90 million to $110 million. Based on the company reporting 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $86 million, achieving the midpoint of this guidance will represent a 16% year-over-year increase.

Management's optimism for growth in 2026 is underpinned by the $312 million in backlog that the company had at the end of 2025. Representing a 46% increase over its backlog at the end of 2024, the company's backlog is its largest in the past 11 years.

Should investors power their portfolios with Forum Energy Technologies stock?

While oil supermajors may receive the lion's share of interest among those looking for energy stocks, companies that provide goods and services to oil and gas companies -- like Forum Energy Technologies -- are also worthy of consideration. And with shares of Forum Energy Technologies currently priced at only 10.4 times forward earnings, today seems like a great time to drill down deeper and see if Forum Energy Technologies is the right fit for you.

Should you buy stock in Forum Energy Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Forum Energy Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Forum Energy Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.