Why Fortinet Stock Fell Hard Today

Fortinet's sales rose 14% to $1.72 billion in the third quarter.

The company's earnings of $0.74 per share easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.

But investors weren't happy with the company's fourth-quarter sales guidance.

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a cybersecurity company, tumbled today after the company reported its third-quarter results. Fortinet beat Wall Street's consensus revenue and earnings estimates for the quarter, but investors latched onto the company's fourth-quarter sales guidance, which was lower than expected.

As a result, Fortinet stock was down by 6.3% as of 1:56 p.m. ET.

Fortinet's third-quarter results were solid

Fortinet reported strong sales growth of 14% in the third quarter, reaching $1.72 billion and outpacing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.7 billion. The company's earnings were even more impressive, with non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share rising 17% to $0.74 -- surpassing Wall Street's estimate of $0.63 per share.

Adding to the positive news for the quarter was the fact that Fortinet's billings grew by 14% from the year-ago period to $1.81 billion, and the company achieved a record non-GAAP operating margin of 37%.

But despite this good news and the company beating analysts' consensus estimates, investors weren't happy with management's fourth-quarter sales guidance of $1.85 billion at the midpoint -- which was below analysts' consensus estimate of about $1.87 billion. The result of this led to a significant sell-off of Fortinet's stock today.

A bit of an overreaction

With Fortinet growing sales and earnings at a steady pace and beating analysts' consensus estimates for both, today probably should have been a good day for Fortinet shareholders. Instead, investors overreacted to the fact that the company's fourth-quarter guidance was below expectations.

With today's sell-off, Fortinet's share price is up just 3.2% over the past year, compared to the S&P 500's 16.4% gains. Considering that solid quarterly results weren't enough to boost Fortinet's stock, investors should probably expect more volatility ahead.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fortinet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.