Why FormFactor Stock Exploded Higher Today

Key Points

FormFactor beat on sales and earnings last night.

GAAP earnings at this maker of equipment for testing semiconductor quality lag non-GAAP numbers significantly.

10 stocks we like better than FormFactor ›

Here in the middle of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, semiconductor stocks are red-hot -- and of the reddest, hottest semiconductor stocks on the market today is FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM), a maker of probe cards and other equipment for testing the quality of manufactured chips.

FormFactor stock is flying today -- up 23.6% through 1:15 p.m. ET -- after the company beat on earnings last night. Analysts forecast FormFactor to earn just $0.25 per share on $200 million in third-quarter revenue, but FormFactor actually earned $0.33 per share on sales of $202.7 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

FormFactor Q3 earnings

That's still a pretty small revenue number for such a big earnings surprise -- and what's perhaps most surprising is that FormFactor's revenue actually declined 2.5% year over year (although it was up sequentially). Still, as CEO Mike Slessor pointed out, FormFactor is really "focused on, and committed to, improving our profitability."

And FormFactor's making some progress there.

True, the company's $0.33 profit was only a non-GAAP (adjusted) number. But actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also improved markedly, nearly doubling sequentially to $0.20 per share. Still, as with revenue, GAAP earnings were down year over year, falling about 17%.

Is FormFactor stock a buy?

Worst of all, FormFactor's forecast for Q4 is an anemic $0.19 per share in GAAP net income, despite sales growing to $210 million, plus or minus.

These numbers appear to be better than what Wall Street is looking for. Still, with the stock valued at $4.5 billion, trailing net income less than $44 million, and a price-to-earnings ratio consequently hanging at a very high ratio of 102, I find it hard to get excited about the stock -- earnings beat notwithstanding.

For me, I'm afraid FormFactor stock remains a sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in FormFactor right now?

Before you buy stock in FormFactor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and FormFactor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.