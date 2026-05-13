Why Ford Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Morgan Stanley predicts Ford Motor Co. is about to win multiple battery contracts for electricity storage.

The analyst sees Ford earning $500 million or more annually from energy storage.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock soared 9.8% through 12:10 p.m. ET Wednesday -- and the reason has nothing to do with trucks.

Instead, Ford soared on Morgan Stanley's positive comments about Ford's... energy business.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Wait. Ford has an energy business?

Well, not yet, it doesn't. Not really. But according to MS, Ford might have an energy business soon -- much like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) does.

As TheFly.com explained last night, Ford recently secured a license from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited battery giant, which gives Ford the right to produce batteries in the U.S. Contrary to what you might expect, though, Morgan Stanley doesn't expect Ford to use this license to produce batteries for electric cars and go head-to-head with Tesla in that market. Instead, it thinks Ford will use it to produce batteries for energy storage.

Next, MS expects Ford to turn around and use this storage to power "large commercial customers, and potentially hyperscalers" in the artificial intelligence industry.

What's next for Ford stock?

Yes, you read that right. Strange as it sounds, Morgan Stanley just told us Ford is an AI stock.

Is MS right about that? We shouldn't have to wait long to find out, because according to the analyst, Ford is likely to announce one or more energy storage deals with large customers "over the next few months." It remains to be seen how profitable these deals will be (if they happen at all). Morgan Stanley, however, is penciling in operating profits of $500 million to $600 million per year.

Now consider that S&P Global Market Intelligence data show Tesla earning profit margins twice as high from its energy business as it does selling electric cars. This could be great news for Ford stock.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.