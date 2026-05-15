Why Ford Stock Raced to a 52-Week High This Week

Key Points

Ford's new business, Ford Energy, will supply data centers and utilities with energy storage systems.

One analyst believes this move could turn Ford's fortunes around.

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stunned investors this week by surging more than 20% over an explosive two-day rally and hitting a fresh 52-week high of $14.94 per share.

The rally has nothing to do with cars. Ford has set up a new business, and investors are loving the prospects of a legacy automaker trading like a high-growth tech stock as it pivots to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

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Ford's big bet on the hottest market right now

Ford has launched a new division, Ford Energy, to build massive battery energy storage systems (BESS) for data centers, utilities, and industrial customers.

As it turns out, hyperscalers and data center operators are scrambling for reliable, uninterrupted power to keep their AI models and systems running without breaking the electric grid. Utilities, on the other hand, are struggling to keep pace with demand. BESS stores electricity that can be used during high demand or outages.

So instead of crying over the slower adoption of passenger electric vehicles, Ford is spending $2 billion to reboot its underutilized Kentucky battery plant to meet this massive tech demand. It plans to deploy at least 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually, with first deliveries scheduled for late 2027.

Ford stock went into hyperdrive, with Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco fanning the flames with a report suggesting that Ford Energy could become a $10 billion business, generate 25% gross margins when fully operational, and turn an operating profit by as early as 2028.

Perocco believes Ford's existing licensing agreement with Chinese battery maker CATL is a major competitive advantage that could make Ford a "key supplier" of BESS to data centers and utilities in the U.S.

What does this mean for Ford investors?

Ford's rally shows how quickly the story around a stock can change. Investors aren't suddenly paying for more pickup trucks. They're paying for the possibility that Ford could become an AI and energy infrastructure player. There's solid potential, and Ford only has to prove the story with actual customer wins and execution. Keep an eye on this stock.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.